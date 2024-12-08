Marvel Rivals Tops 10 Million Players in 3 Days - Sales

/ 729 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

NetEase Games announced the superhero team-based player-versus-player shooter, Marvel Rivals, has surpassed 10 million players in three days.

"In just 72 hours, we’ve reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide!" said NetEase Games. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. Let’s ignite the battle together!"

Marvel Rivals released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 6.

🎉 In just 72 hours, we’ve reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide! 🎉



We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. 🫶



Let’s ignite the battle together! 💖#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/5njTulx24e — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 9, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Marvel Rivals is a super hero team-based player-versus-player shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe!

Story

Marvel Rivals features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster

Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse.

Fast and Fun Six-versus-Six Action with Ever-Changing Game Dynamics

With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there’s never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

Dynamic Hero Synergy

Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot’s back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man’s armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Creative Environment Destruction

Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield! Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

Continually Evolving Universe and Robust Post-Launch Updates

The Marvel Multiverse brings infinite possibilities! Each seasonal drop will introduce new Super Heroes to the battlefield along with challenging and diverse maps! Unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies while experiencing thrilling action and endless possibilities in these adventurous team battles!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles