NetEase Lays Off Marvel Rivals Developers in the US

NetEase Games has confirmed reports it has laid off people in Seattle that were working on Marvel Rivals.

"We recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals’ development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game," a NetEase representative told PC Gamer.

"This resulted in a reduction of a design team based in Seattle that is part of a larger global design function in support of Marvel Rivals. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully with recognition for their individual contributions."

The number of employees laid off is not known, however, it was confirmed there are no more developers based in Seattle working on Marvel Rivals.

NetEase added the core development team in China "remains fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience" and that it is "investing more, not less, into the evolution and growth of this game. We’re excited to deliver new super hero characters, maps, features, and content to ensure an engaging live service experience for our worldwide player base."

Level designer Garry McGee in a post on LinkedIn stated, "My team recently helped develop and launch Marvel Rivals, which turned out to be a bigger hit than any of us expected! Unfortunately my team was also laid off. Strange times all across the industry indeed. Though, with all that being said I’d like to reintroduce myself and talk about my role in Marvel Rivals!

"My title on the Marvel Rivals team was working as a Level Designer. Though working amongst my Seattle NetEase team I was able to be flexible with my creative and technical skillset. As a Level Designer I was tasked with coming up with and prototyping level layouts, mechanics, systems and more. Alongside all of that I developed and implemented Level Design tools for our team to streamline our work process, improving efficiency and workflow for the team.



"Working on the Marvel Rivals team was a fantastic experience where my team allowed me to support them in abilities beyond my direct role. When I saw a problem that slowed the team down, I proposed solutions to the team, to which they approved and trusted me to do so."

