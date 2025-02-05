Pokémon: Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to Still Release on the Switch 1 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 520 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking during an investor Q&A has stated Pokémon: Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will still release later this year on the original Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon: Legends Z-A was announced for the Nintendo Switch in February 2024. It will take place within Lumiose City in the Kalos Region, the same setting as Pokémon X/Y. The Z in the title is likely referring to the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond years after it was announced got a first look at gameplay in June 2024.
Both games should be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the console will support backwards compatibility with original Switch games.
Furukawa earlier this week stated the company will continue to support the original Nintendo Switch "as long as there is demand" even after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.
He does not believe the announcement of the Switch 2 will have a significant impact on the current sales of the original Switch.
Switch 1 needs this one to be "exclusive", sorry people.
Make Metroid Prime 5 for Switch 2, now that Retro Studios is fitted again, after 20 years.
They will just need a pair of years to do another installment if they continue to work on Prime series, after the release of MP4: It was a crime to use Retro Studios to make new DK Countries all those years. Yeah, they can be good as 2D platforms, but fuck... Retro deserves mature focused games.
(I'm glad Nintendo cancelled the Bandai Namco Studios project for MP4: Bandai Namco is performing well as a publisher... but Bandai Namco Studios are just... fucking over. They are cooked. Bandai Namco would be smart to close them for good and just continue its policy to contract other studios, as they already do for its big anime franchises, and publish games from smaller companies).
That was clear from the beginning. Who serioisly doubted that?! Fimally all the fears and rumors MP4B could be cancled on Switch are officially debunked now! I am strting to think that MP4B will be Switch only but playable on Switch 2 with BC. Later there could be an enhanced port.
They still launched Zelda games on GameCube and Wii U as their successors launched. So even if these games are cross-gen, it's bad business to cancel the Switch versions.
So, first real pokemon on switch 2 will be gen 10.
Yes, because these remakes are unlikely. It could be if it's announced in pokemon day this year for a release in January like with bdsp (ZA this time) and arceus (which would be these possible remakes). But since next year is the 30th anniversary, i don't see them skipping that year for gen 10.
I'm not sure what you mean by first real Pokémon?
Exclusive to next gen?
Because Pokémon has a long history of really taking its time before moving the next console lol
or are you only referring to proper mainline games?
If so, I hope they really take their time... PLA may have been unpolished, but it was 10x better/more interesting than SS or SV imo
Well, yeah, but before, the lack of mainline pokemon games was explained for a good reason. The reason it's not at launch on gba is because of crystal. The reason it's not at launch on ds is because of Emerald. The reason it's not at launch on 3ds is because of black and white 2 and for the switch it's because when the switch released, they were working on both usum and let's go. But This time, legends ZA has been announced last year, it could have been released in November and we could have had a pokemon mainline game on release year (To me, legends arceus and ZA are not mainline games, they're said to be to bring more sales since the biggest sellers of pokemon games are mainline games (Even third versions did better than any not mainline games back then) ).
While i understand your opinion, i think that it is mainly based on the fact that legends games do something new while SS and SV are merely doing the same old thing again, but technically worst than before (But to be honest, even sun and moon had technical issues, so...). I really like SV but grew tired of SS because of how boring it is to redo it as it is, for real, a straight line.
What i disliked in arceus was that it has no replay value because the main goal is to complete the pokedex, and in the most boring way. Let's see what they do with ZA.