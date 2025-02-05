Pokémon: Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to Still Release on the Switch 1 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking during an investor Q&A has stated Pokémon: Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will still release later this year on the original Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon: Legends Z-A was announced for the Nintendo Switch in February 2024. It will take place within Lumiose City in the Kalos Region, the same setting as Pokémon X/Y. The Z in the title is likely referring to the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond years after it was announced got a first look at gameplay in June 2024.

Both games should be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the console will support backwards compatibility with original Switch games.

Furukawa earlier this week stated the company will continue to support the original Nintendo Switch "as long as there is demand" even after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

He does not believe the announcement of the Switch 2 will have a significant impact on the current sales of the original Switch.

