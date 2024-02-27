Pokemon Legends: Z-A Announced for Switch, Launches in 2025 - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2025.

"A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon," reads the description to the teaser video. "Please look forward to seeing it for yourself.​​"

The game will take place in the Kalos Region, the same setting as Pokémon X/Y. The Z in the title is likely referring to the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.

View the teaser video below:

