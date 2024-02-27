Pokemon Legends: Z-A Announced for Switch, Launches in 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 780 Views
The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2025.
"A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon," reads the description to the teaser video. "Please look forward to seeing it for yourself."
The game will take place in the Kalos Region, the same setting as Pokémon X/Y. The Z in the title is likely referring to the Legendary Pokémon Zygarde.
View the teaser video below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I wonder if this will also launch for the Switch 2. If it does I'd likely get the Switch 2 as the game should run far better on it. Legends Arceus and Scarlet/Violet run terribly on the Switch.
What an extremely weird name. Good to hear it's not 2024 though.
It is odd, but makes some sense with a bit of context. Its set in Kalos, so is the Z entry to X & Y. XY also feature a character called Az who was involved in a historical event in the region, so the Z-A title seems to be a reference to him.
the graphics in the trailer lead me to believe this is certain a next gen title. Comparing this trailer to ScVi, no shot these are two games in the same system. Plus “Nintendo Switch systems”.
", an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch system(s) in 2025"
Have Nintendo ever worded the Switch platform as multiple systems before?
Glad to see Legends get another instalment. Legends Arceus was a technical mess but was still a fun game. The title seems to be a reference to Az, a character from XY, so looks like the plot will cover the first activation of the weapon Team Flare are trying to use in XY.
Please, make It a good game. Game Freak, don't come up with a shit show like Arceus, Sword/shield, scarlet/violet. We need some good pokémon games.
To be fair...Legends Arceus and ScVi are fun games which truly do evolve upon the standard Pokemon gameplay loop. The big problem -- and this really goes for all Pokemon games on Switch -- is there complete negligence in ensuring decent graphics. Yes, the Switch hardware is not the most powerful, but that doesn't serve as an excuse for the lack in detail they put into ScVi. Just look at Metroid Prime Remaster, Mario v Donkey Kong, Mario Wonder, even Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. All incredibly polished experiences (visually as well as in their gameplay) despite running on a glorified smartphone.
I’m not sure all Pokemon games on the Switch look terrible.
Sure PLA and SV have obvious issue and whilst SwSh has its own problems it is more serviceable, at least by comparison.
BDSP, whilst I appreciate most people didn’t like its art direction, certainly doesn’t have anywhere near the same level of graphical flaws. Lets Go is strongest Switch entry graphically.
The spin-offs New Pokemon Snap and Mystery Dungeon DX also are perfectly fine. Not sure about Pokken DX as I’ve not played it.