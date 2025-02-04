Nintendo Will Continue to Support Switch 'As Long as There is Demand' After Switch 2 Launch - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has stated the company will continue to support the original Nintendo Switch "as long as there is demand" even after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

He does not believe the announcement of the Switch 2 will have a significant impact on the current sales of the original Switch.

"We don't think the impact of refraining from purchasing is that great," said Furukawa (via Sankei). Sales of the original Switch "will continue as long as there is demand."

The company did lower its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 once again. This time by 1.5 million units to 11.00 million units. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 1.46 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 152.32 million units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with the original Switch and it is set to launch later this year.

