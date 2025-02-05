Nintendo Reveals Start Time for the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct - News

Nintendo last month officially announced Nintendo Switch 2 with a first-look trailer with more details on the upcoming console and Switch 2 games to be revealed at the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

The company has now revealed the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will start at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST on Wednesday, April 2.

Nintendo says the Nintendo Direct will be "offering a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will share more details at a later date.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer following the unveiling stated Xbox will be supporting the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they're a really important part of this industry," said Spencer at the time.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson this week stated, "our expectation is that products like [EA Sports FC] and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform [Switch 2]."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025.

