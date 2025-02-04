EA CEO Says Switch 2 Will Give 'Real Energy' to EA Sports FC and Madden - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an earnings call with investors on Tuesday was asked about the potential EA games have on the Nintendo Switch 2.

"Any time a new console comes into the marketplace, that's of a benefit to us," said Wilson (via VideoGamesChronicle). "It gives us the ability to access and acquire new players. Typically, we’ve had franchises perform very well on Nintendo platforms.

He added, "Certainly, our expectation is that products like [EA Sports FC] and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform, as they have done in the past.

"When you think about something like The Sims and the My Sims Cozy Bundle, which performed well ahead of our expectations – 50 percent of all players were new to EA – that represents a great opportunity for us.

"So again, [there is] nothing in our models at this juncture. But our expectation is that any time a great new console comes into the marketplace that gives us access to new players and new communities, that we have the IP that will benefit from that."

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch later this year.

