Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Announced, Nintendo Direct Set for April 2 - Article

/ 344 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

After months of rumors and reports, Nintendo has officially announced the successor to the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch 2. It is set to launch later this year.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will share more details at a later date.

The Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

View the first-look trailer at the Nintendo Switch 2 below:

Nintendo will be holding a series of Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on experiences around the world. Registration will open on January 17 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET in North America.

Here are the locations for the hands-on experiences:

North America

New York – April 4 to 6, 2025

– April 4 to 6, 2025 Los Angeles – April 11 to 13, 2025

– April 11 to 13, 2025 Dallas – April 25 to 27, 2025

– April 25 to 27, 2025 Toronto – April 25 to 27, 2025

Europe

Paris – April 4 to 6, 2025

– April 4 to 6, 2025 London – April 11 to 13, 2025

– April 11 to 13, 2025 Milan – April 25 to 27, 2025

– April 25 to 27, 2025 Berlin – April 25 to 27, 2025

– April 25 to 27, 2025 Madrid – May 9 to 11, 2025

– May 9 to 11, 2025 Amsterdam – May 9 to 11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne – May 10 to 11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari) – April 26 to 27, 2025

– April 26 to 27, 2025 Seoul – May 31 to June 1, 2025

– May 31 to June 1, 2025 Hong Kong – To be announced

– To be announced Taipei – To be announced

Visit the official Nintendo Switch 2 website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles