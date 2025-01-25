Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Support Nintendo Switch 2 - News

/ 912 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil in an interview with Gamertag Radio stated Xbox will be supporting the Nintendo Switch 2 and has talked with Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

"I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen," said Spencer (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"Nintendo, their innovation, and what they mean in this industry. I just always applaud the moves that they make. They did a little flash video, and I know we'll get more detail over time. I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they're a really important part of this industry."

He added, "It's hard with what’s publicly out there right now for everybody to get their [heads] around it, but who would ever bet against the success of that team? They are just masterful in what they do, Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

Xbox has been releasing more of its games on other consoles - the Nintendo switch and PlayStation. This includes Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded in 2024. Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on the PlayStation 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 this Spring.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025 and the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles