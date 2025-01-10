Nintendo on Switch 2 Leaks: 'These Images and Videos are Not Official' - News

posted 52 minutes ago

Nintendo speaking with Japanese website Sankei has addressed the numerous leaks, reports, and rumors for the Nintendo Switch 2 at CES.

"These images and videos are not official," said a Nintendo representative.

Reliable leaker OnLeaks posted renders claiming it is for the Nintendo Switch 2. Video game retailer GameStop appears to have added a number of accessory SKUs for the Nintendo Switch 2 into its system. Images of the new Joy-Cons, the design, the logo, and more have also been spotted.

Nintendo has yet to officially announce the Nintendo Switch 2, however, the company will unveil it by the end of March. Nintendo has confirmed it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

