V Rising Sales Top 5 Million Units

Swedish developer Stunlock Studios announced the vampire survival action RPG, V Rising, has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up from four million units sold on April 4, 2024, three million units sold on January 26, 2023, 2.5 million units sold August 8, 2022, two million units sold on June 17, 2022, 1.5 million units sold after two weeks, one million units after one week, and 500,000 units sold after three days.

"Hitting five million sales isn’t just a number, it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our team and our incredible community," said Stunlock Studios CEO Rickard Frisegard. "Our player’s enthusiasm drives us to push boundaries and deliver even more unforgettable experiences. We’re excited to build on this success and deliver thrilling new experiences and content in 2025."

V Rising released on PC via Steam Early Access in May 2022, with the full release for PC in May 2024 and for the PlayStation 5 in June 2024.

