Forza Motorsport Development Team at Turn 10 Reportedly Shut Down

posted 4 hours ago

The massive Microsoft layoffs yesterday saw many Xbox subsidiaries see at least some layoffs with some seeing 100 or more people let go. One of the studios with the biggest cuts is Turn 10 that reportedly saw nearly 50 percent of its staff laid off.

Former Turn 10 employee Fred Russell in a post on Facebook is now claiming the Forza Motorsport team has been shut down.

Turn 10 Studios has shuttered the Forza Motorsport space and the team is no more," said Russell. "A very sad day for one of the best car racing video games. I loved my time there."

If this is true the remaining employees are likely going to focus on updating ForzaTech and will act as more of a support studio for Playground Games on the Forza Horizon series.

The last entry in the Forza Motorsport series was 2023's Forza Motorsport.

