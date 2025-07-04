Forza Motorsport Development Team at Turn 10 Reportedly Shut Down - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 758 Views
The massive Microsoft layoffs yesterday saw many Xbox subsidiaries see at least some layoffs with some seeing 100 or more people let go. One of the studios with the biggest cuts is Turn 10 that reportedly saw nearly 50 percent of its staff laid off.
Former Turn 10 employee Fred Russell in a post on Facebook is now claiming the Forza Motorsport team has been shut down.
Turn 10 Studios has shuttered the Forza Motorsport space and the team is no more," said Russell. "A very sad day for one of the best car racing video games. I loved my time there."
If this is true the remaining employees are likely going to focus on updating ForzaTech and will act as more of a support studio for Playground Games on the Forza Horizon series.
The last entry in the Forza Motorsport series was 2023's Forza Motorsport.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
It was pretty obvious the moment they announced half the studio have been laid off...the studio is running on a skeleton crew at that point how the hell are they gonna proceed to a next big project.
i was expecting them to cancel fable tbh pre alpha gameplay looked like a fan made project
Sad to see, but it does seem that the appeal of Forza Motorsport had been supplanted by Forza Horizon in recent years.
We were told 50%, not all of it. This means no more Forza Motorsport? Is the team at turn 10 just support and higher ups or something?
'If this is true the remaining employees are likely going to focus on updating ForzaTech and will act as more of a support studio for Playground Games on the Forza Horizon series.'
I guess there will still be developers as well, but they will be focusing on the engine instead of game development. Or maybe some developers will also be helping Playground Games in actual game development.