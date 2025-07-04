Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and REMATCH Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June 2025 - Sales

/ 528 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was REMATCH in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Elden Ring Nightreign was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Star Wars Battlefront II was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Skydance's Behemoth topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Splitgate 2 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH REMATCH Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Grand Theft Auto V REMATCH DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN EA SPORTS FC 25 F1 25 Minecraft Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 MLB The Show 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Resident Evil Village DELTARUNE Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mortal Kombat 1 Split Fiction Phasmophobia The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered NBA 2K25 Lies of P Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game Cyberpunk 2077 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Mortal Kombat 11 Phasmophobia

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest Minecraft Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops III Batman: Arkham Knight Stardew Valley Gang Beasts The Forest Need for Speed Heat Dying Light Kingdom Come: Deliverance Resident Evil 6 Mafia: Trilogy RESIDENT EVIL 5 Firewatch Mortal Kombat X God of War EA SPORTS FC 25 Dying Light God of War Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Injustice 2 Mortal Kombat X Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Resident Evil 6 Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 RESIDENT EVIL 5 Mafia III: Definitive Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Beat Saber The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR Metro Awakening Ghosts of Tabor Among Us 3D: VR Metro Awakening The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Synth Riders Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Arizona Sunshine 2



*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Splitgate 2 Fortnite Fortnite Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Roblox Roblox Splitgate 2 Maximum Football Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League eFootball Marvel Rivals Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys Destiny 2 Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles