By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and REMATCH Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June 2025

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and REMATCH Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June 2025 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 528 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was REMATCH in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Elden Ring Nightreign was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Star Wars Battlefront II was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Skydance's Behemoth topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Splitgate 2 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH REMATCH
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Grand Theft Auto V
REMATCH DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
EA SPORTS FC 25 F1 25
Minecraft Minecraft
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
MLB The Show 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Resident Evil Village
DELTARUNE Cyberpunk 2077
Resident Evil Village It Takes Two
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Mortal Kombat 1 Split Fiction
Phasmophobia The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
NBA 2K25 Lies of P
Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
Cyberpunk 2077 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic
Mortal Kombat 11 Phasmophobia

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25
Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V
Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest
Minecraft Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Batman: Arkham Knight
Stardew Valley Gang Beasts
The Forest Need for Speed Heat
Dying Light Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Resident Evil 6 Mafia: Trilogy
RESIDENT EVIL 5 Firewatch
Mortal Kombat X God of War
EA SPORTS FC 25 Dying Light
God of War Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Injustice 2 Mortal Kombat X
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Resident Evil 6
Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 RESIDENT EVIL 5
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
Beat Saber The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1 Beat Saber
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Among Us 3D: VR Metro Awakening
Ghosts of Tabor Among Us 3D: VR
Metro Awakening The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Synth Riders Horizon Call of the Mountain
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Arizona Sunshine 2


*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Splitgate 2 Fortnite
Fortnite Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X Roblox
Roblox Splitgate 2
Maximum Football Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League eFootball
Marvel Rivals Asphalt Legends Unite
Fall Guys Destiny 2
Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.