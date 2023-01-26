V Rising Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Swedish developer Stunlock Studios announced the vampire survival action RPG, V Rising, has sold over three million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 2.5 million units sold August 8, 2022, two million units sold on June 17, 2022, 1.5 million units sold after two weeks, one million units after one week, and 500,000 units sold after three days.

"Arise in all your wicked glory! Welcome to our new kin!" reads a tweet from the official Twitter account for V Rising.

"Thanks to 3,000,000 Vampires."

Arise in all your wicked glory! Welcome to our new kin! 🍾🧛#VRising pic.twitter.com/6y3FZva89O — V Rising (@VRisingGame) January 26, 2023

V Rising released on PC via Steam Early Access on May 17, 2022.

