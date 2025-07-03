Helldivers 2 Launches for Xbox Series X|S on August 26 - News

PlayStation Publishing and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have announced Helldivers 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 26.

Pre-orders are now open on the Xbox Store. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99.

View the Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Galaxy’s Last Line of Offence.

Enlist in the Helldivers and join the fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in a fast, frantic, and ferocious third-person shooter.

Urgent Broadcast: Super Earth Armed Forces

Freedom. Peace. Democracy.

Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization.

Of our very existence.

But the war rages on. And everything is once again under threat.

Join the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.

Become a Legend

You will be assembled into squads of up to four Helldivers and assigned strategic missions. Watch each other’s back—friendly fire is an unfortunate certainty of war, but victory without teamwork is impossible.

Loadouts

Rain down freedom from above, sneak through enemy territory, or grit your teeth and charge head-first into the jaws of combat. How you deliver liberty is your choice; you’ll have access to a wide array of explosive firepower, life-saving armor and battle-changing stratagems… the jewel in every Helldiver’s arsenal.

Requisition

Super Earth recognizes your hard work with valuable Requisition. Use it to access different rewards that benefit you, your squad, your destroyer ship and our overall war effort.

Threats

Everything on every planet wants you dead. That’s what we’re dealing with. Each enemy has distinct and unpredictable characteristics, tactics, and behavior – but they all fight ferociously and without fear or morality.

The Galactic War

Capturing enemy planets, defending against invasions, and completing missions will contribute to our overall effort. This war will be won or lost depending on the actions of everyone involved. We stand together, or we fall apart.

