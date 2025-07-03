Helldivers 2 Launches for Xbox Series X|S on August 26 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 46 minutes ago / 623 Views
PlayStation Publishing and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have announced Helldivers 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 26.
Pre-orders are now open on the Xbox Store. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99.
View the Xbox trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The Galaxy’s Last Line of Offence.
Enlist in the Helldivers and join the fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in a fast, frantic, and ferocious third-person shooter.
Urgent Broadcast: Super Earth Armed Forces
Freedom. Peace. Democracy.
Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization.
Of our very existence.
But the war rages on. And everything is once again under threat.
Join the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.
Become a Legend
You will be assembled into squads of up to four Helldivers and assigned strategic missions. Watch each other’s back—friendly fire is an unfortunate certainty of war, but victory without teamwork is impossible.
Loadouts
Rain down freedom from above, sneak through enemy territory, or grit your teeth and charge head-first into the jaws of combat. How you deliver liberty is your choice; you’ll have access to a wide array of explosive firepower, life-saving armor and battle-changing stratagems… the jewel in every Helldiver’s arsenal.
Requisition
Super Earth recognizes your hard work with valuable Requisition. Use it to access different rewards that benefit you, your squad, your destroyer ship and our overall war effort.
Threats
Everything on every planet wants you dead. That’s what we’re dealing with. Each enemy has distinct and unpredictable characteristics, tactics, and behavior – but they all fight ferociously and without fear or morality.
The Galactic War
Capturing enemy planets, defending against invasions, and completing missions will contribute to our overall effort. This war will be won or lost depending on the actions of everyone involved. We stand together, or we fall apart.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
That was clearly not on my bingo card.
Makes sense as a live service game and I think this is good because folks will probably buy this game. Anything that gets Xbox gamers to start buying games again is a win in my book.
I don't know if someone noticed but it is literally the same day as Gears Reloaded.
Digital only or physical release as well?
I imagine digital only. Physical releases for live service games are pretty pointless though tbh outside of just collecting purposes. You'll have to update to the latest version of the game when you pop the disc in and the game isn't playable offline. What purpose would a physical release serve?
Well, didn't expect that but as it's all handled by Arrowhead and it's seemingly still well supported, why not get extra revenue.
Looks like my PC upgrade investment is looking more and more the right choice at this point. Imagine spending decades building exclusive franchises that can only be experienced in your platform to give people a reason to buy your hardware only to throw it all away. what a waste of time.
HD was never exclusive to one platform.
This will be the start of PS games slowly going to every platform exactly like how Xbox started with "it was just 4 games". Mark my words. There is absolutely no real reason or excitement to investing in consoles anymore you can even plug your PC to a TV and plug a controller and play the exact same games. Nintendo is the only one still staying true to what built its fan base to buy into their platform. for how long tho? who knows.
I have no idea what you're trying to say with your over the top hyperbolic statements. HD2 is a live service game that was on PC on day one.
Yeah, at this point Sony could port all their games over to Xbox and it wouldn't change a lot
I dont understand what your point is? you think because HD2 was day one on PC that Sony won't release games like God of war , spider man , ghost of tsushima to xbox once they get comfortable with the idea just cause those didn't release on PC day one?
If they start releasing those games on Xbox then your statements will have merit. Single player narrative games haven't made it to Xbox, only live service games and for those of us who actually pay attention live service games have always been open to other platforms for a few years now. Nothing new here at all. Sony literally said 2 weeks ago they are being more conservative on even releasing new games on PC. You're reaching here. As Sony literally just said they have no urgent need to pivot. For some reason HD2 being played on Xbox a year and a half later has got you all riled up.
Thats the exact same thing MS and their fan base was saying when it was just "the 4 live service games that will release to playstation" look at them now. You really gonna put your faith and believe on what these companies say and wait till they start releasing those games on other platforms slowly? just look at Death stranding and Stellar blade going to switch
Death Stranding IP was bought back by Kojima and Stellar Blade was published by Sony only. Sony doesn't own those IP's and the devs are free to port their games to other platforms. It's been 5 years into this gen and Sony has yet to publish a single player narrative 1st party game to Xbox. Sony has been saying the same thing since 2022 with live service games being open the other platforms and single player games to PC 12 to 18 months after release. Some of them still haven't released on PC, GT7 and Demon Souls. The next Xbox will be more PC oriented so there is no reason to even bother porting single player games to Xbox at this point anyways. You have no evidence that Sony is going the route that you're suggesting other than MS already did it because their HW failed which Sony has no issues with. So relax a little. There is no pivot.
Even if they did release all those games on Xbox what difference would it make? XBS consoles are about 25 million sales behind Xbone right now the Xbone by MS's own admission was a failure
I'm not talking about console sales difference, everyone and their moms know xbox is done for against PS5. The argument is throwing away the very reason that got plenty of people investing into consoles which was the exclusives library that it offered.
There will always be a market for consoles regardless of exclusives. They're cheaper than PC's and don't require any changes of setting to get games working. When you buy one, you know games will work on it for about 7 years and that is not the case with PC. PC is no threat to PlayStation they are completely different markets.
The purpose of exclusives was to compete with the other consoles, not compete with PC. There are only 2 players left in the console business now as MS has practically given up and only one of those manufacturers makes high end powerful consoles. Nintendo makes low end hardware that has a screen.
Weren't you supposed to stop talking about them ?
I said "stop talking about them as a competitor platform". I can still talk about them but i will never talk about Xbox as a competitor to PS ever again.
And so it begins,sony games on xbox.
I wonder if they can get the XBSS version to run at 60fps, and what they do as a solution if they can't get it to 60. Like, do they separate the XBSS players from the PS5/XBSX players during online play?