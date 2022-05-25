V Rising Sales Top 1 Million Units in 1 Week - Sales

/ 111 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Stunlock Studios announced the vampire survival action RPG, V Rising, has sold over one million units worldwide in one week. This figure is up from 500,000 units sold after three days.

"1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement!" reads a tweet from the official Twitter account for V Rising.

V Rising released on PC via Steam Early Access on May 17, 2022.

1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! pic.twitter.com/p96f0E0pbV — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 24, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

A Vampire Survival Experience



Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict.



Will you become the next Dracula?

A Gothic Open-World

Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. Traverse the world with vampire comrades or hunt solo as you pillage villages, raid bandits, and delve into the domains of supernatural beasts.

Fear the light - Rule the night

Stick to the shadows during the daytime, or the burning sunlight will turn you to ashes. Roam the night and prey on your victims in the darkness. As a vampire, you must quench your thirst for blood while planning your strategies around the day and nighttime.

Raise your Castle

Gather resources and discover ancient techniques to gain dark powers. Use your newly acquired knowledge to build a castle where you can store your loot and grow your army of darkness. Personalize your domain, exhibit your vampiric style and make sure to craft coffins for servants and friends. Strengthen your castle to protect your treasure hoard from vampire rivals.

Compete or Cooperate

Travel alone or explore the world with friends. Fighting side by side with other vampires will give you an advantage in the fight to conquer the greatest threats of Vardoran. Raid other players’ castles or play the diplomat in the game of blood, power, and betrayal. Compete or cooperate - the choice is yours.

Master your Vampire

Learn and master an arsenal of deadly weapons and unholy abilities. In V Rising, you aim skill-shots and dodge projectiles using​ precise​​ ​WASD controls ​and cursor-based​ ​aiming - no click to move. Tailor your vampire to fit your play style by combining weapons with a variety of spells earned through vanquishing powerful foes. Master your skills and unleash your wicked powers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles