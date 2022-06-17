V Rising Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 67 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

Swedish developer Stunlock Studios announced the vampire survival action RPG, V Rising, has sold over two million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 1.5 million units sold after two weeks, one million units after one week, and 500,000 units sold after three days.

"This is the year of the Vampire! 2 million strong!" reads a tweet from the official Twitter account for V Rising.

V Rising released on PC via Steam Early Access on May 17, 2022.

This is the year of the Vampire! 2 million strong! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/pujrmEpEG0 — V Rising (@VRisingGame) June 17, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles