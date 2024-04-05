V Rising Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

Swedish developer Stunlock Studios announced the vampire survival action RPG, V Rising, has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up from three million units sold on January 26, 2023, 2.5 million units sold August 8, 2022, two million units sold on June 17, 2022, 1.5 million units sold after two weeks, one million units after one week, and 500,000 units sold after three days.

"The eternal night is just getting started! Thank you for your devotion, Vampires!" reads a tweet from the official Twitter account for V Rising.

"Thanks to 4,000,000 Vampires."

The eternal night is just getting started! Thank you for your devotion, Vampires! pic.twitter.com/8FywmuFUqS — V Rising (@VRisingGame) April 4, 2024

V Rising released on PC via Steam Early Access on May 17, 2022. The full release is set to happen on May 8, 2024, while the game is also in development for the PlayStation 5.

