Nintendo President Says Switch 2 'Demand is Exceeding Supply in Many Countries'

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in the Q&A section of the 85th annual general meeting of shareholders has revealed demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 has exceeded supply.

"Currently, for Nintendo Switch 2, demand is exceeding supply in many countries, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing our consumers," said Furukawa. "I understand that some of our shareholders and their families and friends might still be unable to purchase Nintendo Switch 2.

"Regarding the sales situation in Japan, in early April we began accepting applications for purchase by randomly selected drawings from people who met certain criteria on My Nintendo Store, which is our official online store. The number of applications greatly surpassed our expectations. Consequently, on April 23, I posted a message on X under my name stating that we had received over 2.2 million applications and that a significant number of applicants would not be selected, and I apologized for being unable to meet everyone’s expectations.

"Since then, we have conducted a total of four drawings on My Nintendo Store, but some applicants have not yet been selected. For these consumers, we announced the day before yesterday that a fifth drawing will be held in early July.

"We understand that many retailers also initially sold the console via drawing. But since last weekend, the number of stores offering the system for direct purchase at their storefronts has gradually increased.

"We will continue to strengthen our production and supply systems to deliver as many Nintendo Switch 2 systems as possible to our consumers."

The Nintendo Switch 2 released on June 5 and sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale.

This is the highest worldwide launch ever for any Nintendo hardware in the first four days available and is the biggest hardware launch in video game history, according to VGChartz estimates.

To compare to Nintendo's previous best launch, the original Nintendo Switch sold 1.4 million units in its launch week, according to VGChartz estimates.

