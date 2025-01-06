Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 9 Million Units - Sales

/ 480 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has announced that the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over nine million units worldwide as of December 19, 2024.

This figure is up from eight million units on October 16, 2024, 7.6 million units on June 30, 2024, 7 million units on March 12, 2024, and 6.48 million units on December 31, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023, and for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad on December 20, 2023.

900万人のエージェントの皆様

あけましておめでとうございます！本年もよろしくお願いします。



To you, the 9 million-plus agents,

Happy New Year and thank you for your support.



RE4 Team

2024/12/19時点 pic.twitter.com/2Nk6quXNDh — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) January 6, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles