Switch vs PS2 Sales Comparison - March 2026 - Sales

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The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the monthly worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch with the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2.

The PS2 launched in March 2000 in Japan, October 2000 in North America, and November 2000 in Europe. The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017.

Switch Vs. PS2 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 237,954 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 4,113,109 - Switch

PS2 Lead (Low End): 5,549,905

PS2 Lead (High End): 6,186,790

Switch Total Sales: 154,450,095

PS2 Total Sales (Low End): 160,000,000

PS2 Total Sales (High End): 160,636,885

March 2026 is the 109th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for and it has sold 154.45 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 2 sold between 160.0 million and 160.64 million units lifetime as Sony announced it sold over 160 million, while 160.64 million is the number of units manufactured.

In the latest month, the Nintendo Switch has closed the gap with the PS2 by 0.24 million units. In the last 12 months, the Nintendo Switch has caught up by 4.11 million units.

The Switch is 5.55 million units away from outselling the low end sales of the PlayStation 2, while it is 6.19 million units away from the high end.

Note: Sony announced the PS2 sold over 160 million units lifetime, while an image confirmed by Shawn Layden to be real showed there were 160,636,885 units manufactured.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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