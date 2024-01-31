Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 6.48 Million Units - Sales

/ 337 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 6.48 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2023.

"Regarding catalog title sales, the Monster Hunter series delivered solid sales, driven by the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds, an all-new addition to the series," said Capcom in its latest earnings report.

"Further, Resident Evil 4, launched in March 2023, contributed to sales growth, reaching 6.48 million units cumulatively, supported by ongoing promotional measures including free title updates for PlayStation VR2.

"Additionally, the Company conducted proactive promotional campaigns to gain wide recognition for its intellectual property and acquire new fans, focusing primarily on series title sales, such as Resident Evil 2. As a result, catalog title sales reached 26.7 million units, exceeding 22 million units in the same period of the previous fiscal year and boosting sales."

Resident Evil 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles