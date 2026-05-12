Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle for $500 Launches in June - News

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Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game bundle will become available in early June for a suggested retail price of $499.99 for a limited time.

The bundle includes a digital download code that can be used to redeem one of three games - Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia.

Read the press release below:

Starting in early June, participating retailers will offer the Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle for the suggested retail price of $499.99, which includes a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a download code that can be redeemed for a digital version of one select game.

The bundle will be available for a limited time at participating retailers and offers a value of up to $29.99 compared to purchasing the system and game separately, with a choice of Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia.

Nintendo Switch 2 delivers a more powerful and upgraded experience, offering ways for friends and family to connect and play together – anytime, anywhere. Enjoy games at up to 4K resolution, explore the mouse control functionality of the reimagined Joy-Con 2 controllers in compatible games and use the GameChat feature to feel like you’re playing right next to friends and family, even if they’re miles away.

Every Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle comes with a download code that can be redeemed for a digital version of one of the following adventures on Nintendo Switch 2:

Mario Kart World is the biggest Mario Kart game yet! Hit the open road with Mario and friends across a vast interconnected environment, where players can race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Packed with places to go, races to win and the ability to explore the in-game world at your own pace, Mario Kart World is fast-paced fun (or leisurely exploring) for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

is the biggest game yet! Hit the open road with Mario and friends across a vast interconnected environment, where players can race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver racing like never before. Packed with places to go, races to win and the ability to explore the in-game world at your own pace, is fast-paced fun (or leisurely exploring) for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Donkey Kong Bananza features (literal) ground-breaking exploration as you destroy your way through layer after layer as Donkey Kong and Pauline. With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw. The more you smash, the more areas open up to explore. Pauline’s singing can also empower Donkey Kong with different Bananza Transformations, each with its own unique power. Join them as they delve deep underground – and discover that this subterranean world is a lot more than it seems on the surface.

features (literal) ground-breaking exploration as you destroy your way through layer after layer as Donkey Kong and Pauline. With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw. The more you smash, the more areas open up to explore. Pauline’s singing can also empower Donkey Kong with different Bananza Transformations, each with its own unique power. Join them as they delve deep underground – and discover that this subterranean world is a lot more than it seems on the surface. Pokémon Pokopia is a charming life sim where you play as a Ditto who has transformed to look like a human and is trying to restore a withered world using their transformation skills and new crafting abilities. Get nice and cozy while you craft, create, build and befriend a variety of Pokémon in an empty land brimming with promising possibilities.

The Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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