PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for May 2026 Announced - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for May 2026.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, May 19.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for April were made available earlier this month and include EA Sports FC 26 for PS5 and PS4, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for PS5, and Nine Sols for PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Star Wars Outlaws | PS5

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game and explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Fight, steal and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Red Dead Redemption 2* | PS4

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. The end of the Wild West era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the Western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes Red Dead Online — the multiplayer experience set in the living world of Red Dead Redemption 2 — ride solo or form a posse; run moonshine; battle lawmen, outlaw gangs, ferocious wild animals, and much more as you forge your own path on the American frontier.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

Bramble: The Mountain King | PS5, PS4

Bramble The Mountain King takes you on a gripping and unsettling journey through stunning environments. Take on the role of Olle, a young boy setting off to rescue his sister, kidnapped by a dreaded troll. Not everything in Bramble is exactly how it seems – in this strange land with creatures big and small, you must be careful when to approach and when to hide. Many hungry and spiteful beasts lurk in these forests and caves. Watch your step…

The Thaumaturge | PS5



Wiktor Szulski is a thaumaturge, a master of mystical arts, who can peer into the hearts and minds of others, uncovering their deepest emotions, desires, and secrets. However, his powers also feed into his flaw of pride, which can present him with various opportunities or lead to negative consequences. As a thaumaturge, you draw your power from the ability to summon salutors – mystical, folklore-inspired demons that inhabit the ethereal realm. Use their powers to manipulate your foes, sway the minds of allies, and fight opponents in turn-based tactical combat. Engage in deep, tactical combat against various opponents – some physical, others more elusive. Wiktor’s thaumaturgical abilities let you bend the rules of reality, summoning demons to unleash powerful attacks or gain strategic advantages.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn | PS5

From games studio A44, makers of Ashen, comes an explosive Souls-lite, where Gods and guns collide in a battle for the future of humanity. The Door to the Great Below has been opened unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged, the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. It’s time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic as you embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, close the door and retake the world.

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged | PS5, PS4

Step out onto the streets of Paris in “Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged”, a substantially enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic adventure. Enjoy a globe-spanning story when intrepid American George Stobbart and fearless journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a gripping adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the arcane secrets of the Knights Templar.

Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition | PS5

Enotria is an action RPG soulslike set in a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature and folklore, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Become the Mask of Change and free the world from the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps the world in unnatural stasis. Don the Mask of your fallen foes to assume their roles and enable new ways of playing. Choose strategically which Mask to use and swap between up to three custom loadouts at any time. Defeat the mighty Authors and free the world from stagnation.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Time Crisis | PS5, PS4

The arcade smash hit, Time Crisis, is back. The home version that debuted on PlayStation in 1997 returns on PS4 and PS5, complete with the original console-exclusive special stages and all-new gyro aiming. Dive into a thrilling firefight, taking cover behind walls and doors to evade enemy attacks. This title has been converted from the PlayStation version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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