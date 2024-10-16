Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 8 Million Units - News

Capcom has announced that the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over eight million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 7.6 million units on June 30, 2024, 7 million units on March 12, 2024, and 6.48 million units on December 31, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023, and for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad on December 20, 2023.

800万人を超えるエージェントの皆さんへ

心からの感謝を込めて。



To you, the 8 million-plus agents,

thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



RE4開発チーム

RE4 Team pic.twitter.com/kf5JKzoq2J — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) October 16, 2024

