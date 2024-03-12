Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over seven million units worldwide approximately one year after its release.

This figure is up from 6.48 million units sold as of December 31, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023, and for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad on December 20, 2023.

Read the press release from Capcom below:

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now exceed 154 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 28 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. The game was lauded by both fans of the series and newcomers alike for offering a fresh gameplay experience that carefully recreates the appeal of the original, with worldwide sales now exceeding 7 million units. Capcom supported steady sales growth of the title with the release of the Separate Ways additional DLC (downloadable content), as well as with Resident Evil 4 VR Mode free DLC for PlayStation®VR2 last year; in addition to these, Capcom also released Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition on February 9, which includes the main game, the Separate Ways DLC, and the richly assorted DLC Extra Pack set. Moreover, Resident Evil 4 has garnered wide critical acclaim from both the media and gameplayers, winning an Award for Excellence at last year’s Japan Game Awards in addition to numerous other awards and nominations globally.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

*As of December 31, 2023

