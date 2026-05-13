The Talos Principle 3 Announced for PS5 and PC - News

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Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have announced The Talos Principle 3 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As if awakening from a troubled sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of crumbling temples and abandoned science outposts: the Anomaly, the only place in the universe where the laws of physics don’t work as they should. Your memories are fragmented, but you know you came here for a reason.

Tasked with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles, you will relive your life as an explorer, and with it, the history of the world that humanity built.

Some say the Anomaly is Heaven. Some say it’s Hell. All that’s certain is that judgement awaits.

The Ultimate Puzzles

Tackle a fresh set of devious puzzles using both familiar and all-new mechanics, taking the gameplay to its absolute peak. Complete only what you must, or pursue the deeper secrets of the Anomaly and the answers they hold.

Journey’s End

Take the last step in the story of The Talos Principle in a thought-provoking, character-driven exploration of life, death, and the Sublime as envisioned by the Talos writing team: Jonas Kyratzes, Verena Kyratzes, and Tom Jubert.

The Universal Republic

Explore an ambitious future history through fragments of personal memories. From a desert planet undergoing terraforming to the beautiful gardens of Elysium, experience a hopeful vision of the distant human future: post-scarcity, but never post-human.

Reality Is Music

Enjoy an all-new original soundtrack by master composer Damjan Mravunac, whose music is the beating heart of the trilogy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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