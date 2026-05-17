Terraria Sales Top 70 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Re-Logic announced the action-adventure sandbox game, Terraria, has sold over 70 million units lifetime.

This breaks down to 39.6 million units sold on PC, 10.7 million units sold on console, and 19.7 million units sold on mobile.

tModLoader, which is an open source application that is used for modding the game, has had 12.3 million downloads.

The PC version of Terraria has averaged 461,000 average players per day in the past year with a peak of 1.4 million players in a single day. tModLoader averaged 237,000 per day, while it peaked at 441,000. The average number of hours played on PC is 101 hours and 18 minutes.

Terraria first released for PC in 2011, for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android in 2013, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015, for the Wii U in 2016, for the Nintendo Switch in June 2019, and for Google Stadia in 2021.

"So, where does the path lead from here? What does the future hold for Terraria and Re-Logic?" said Re-Logic.

"Well, for now we are comfortable confirming that Crossplay is on deck soon... and that Terraria Updates will continue beyond 1.4.6/Crossplay. How that will work and what those entail will be shared as we go along. You will want to stay tuned for that!

"Beyond that, we have other plans and ideas that we will share when the time is right, but suffice to say that the world of Terraria remains and will remain vibrant and alive for as long as we have anything to say about it!

"Here's to 15 more years... and beyond!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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