Gears of War: E-Day Sponsoring WWE Event in September, Potential Release Window - News

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WWE over the weekend announced two-day event in collaboration with Mexican promotion AAA, Triplemania, will take place on September 11 and 13. The event will be sponsored by the upcoming first-party Xbox title, Gears of War: E-Day.

WWE events in the past have featured video game and movie tie-ins that usually coincide with their release, which suggests Gears of War: E-Day might be launching in September or possibly early October.

Microsoft and developer The Coalition will be hosting the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 and Gears of War: E-Day Direct on Sunday, June 7. This is most likely the day we will learn of the release date for the upcoming game.

Gears of War: E-Day was announced for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2024.

Other first-party Xbox games coming out this year includes Forza Horizon 6 later this month, Fable in fall 2026, as well as Halo: Campaign Evolved and more sometime later this year.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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