Forza Horizon 6 Pre-orders Tops the Steam Charts, Dead as Disco Debuts in 7th - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Pre-orders for Forza Horizon 6 were high enough to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 20, 2026, which ended May 12, 2026.

The one new release in the top 10, Dead as Disco, debuted in seventh place.

Pre-orders for Subnautica 2 were high enough to come in second place. The game launches later this week on Thursday, May 14.

Diablo IV came in third place and was the best-selling game that wasn't a pre-order. Gamble With Your Friends in its second week entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Far Far West dropped two spots to fifth place and Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era fell four spots to sixth place. Windrose is down two spots to eighth place, while Conan Exiles Enhanced and Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Subnautica 2 - Pre-orders Diablo IV Gamble With Your Friends Far Far West Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Dead as Disco - NEW Windrose Conan Exiles Enhanced Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Apex Legends Subnautica 2 - Pre-orders Diablo IV Gamble With Your Friends Far Far West Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era PUBG: Battlegrounds Dead as Disco - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 19, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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