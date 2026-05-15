Rumor: Nintendo Preparing to Officially Release Switch in India - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo is reportedly preparing to officially release the original Nintendo Switch in India, according to information discussed on the Day Zero podcast via ABP Live.

The report claims Nintendo Switch will priced around Rs 20,000 ($208 USD) and launch around February or March 2027 with Redington as the likely distribution partner.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch has been available to purchase in India via the grey market, which is priced comparably to what Nintendo is expected to charge. With a similar price this might not cause a big bump in Switch sales.

There was no mention in the report of Nintendo releasing the Nintendo Switch 2 in India. With the original Switch reportedly launching in India next year that would be around 10 years after it first released in March 2017.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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