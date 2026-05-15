Rumor: Nintendo Preparing to Officially Release Switch in India - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,569 Views
Nintendo is reportedly preparing to officially release the original Nintendo Switch in India, according to information discussed on the Day Zero podcast via ABP Live.
The report claims Nintendo Switch will priced around Rs 20,000 ($208 USD) and launch around February or March 2027 with Redington as the likely distribution partner.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch has been available to purchase in India via the grey market, which is priced comparably to what Nintendo is expected to charge. With a similar price this might not cause a big bump in Switch sales.
There was no mention in the report of Nintendo releasing the Nintendo Switch 2 in India. With the original Switch reportedly launching in India next year that would be around 10 years after it first released in March 2017.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Ah so this is how Nintendo plans on hitting 160M!
It will help, though I'm not sure by how much. But if this is true it does mean Nintendo will keep the Switch in production for a few more years.
Although it is available on the grey market, being officially released will make it easier for more people to get a Switch. I live in Brazil and Nintendo didn't release the Switch here officially until 2020. Before that, we had the console beind sold in grey market, but starting from 2020, I see way more people having Switches. Let's not forget that India has wayyy more people today than during the PS2 era. More people, more kids, more potential Switch owners
Yeah I am not sure if that's going to move the needle that much overall considering after a decade on sale and at the height of its popularity the PS2 only sold around 900k in India or so.
5 of those years was also with the PS2 slim priced around Rs 8-9000. Also like the article mentioned, Switch has already been available via the grey market. So I wouldn't expect that much in the long run from this.
I don't think this will realistically add more than 130-170K extra total sales, but anything is something - if Switch is to become the top selling console of all time.
What is the number one gaming platform in India? I am guessing PC.
The Switch 1 is the best option for a easy way to introduce to India oficially, has many games, is already a good product, is cheap and the movie might help to rise Mario games there too.
I can see in the next 2 years finally introducing the Switch 2 to India once they got a good amount of fans and consumers.