The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Release Date Moved Up - News

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Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto announced the theatrical release date for live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has been moved up from May 7, 2027 to April 30.

"I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7," said Miyamoto. "The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting."

Filming for the movie wrapped up last month, according to the director of photography Gyula Pados. He also posted a photo of the clapperboard that provided a first look of Link in his full tunic while carrying the Master Sword.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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