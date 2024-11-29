Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 5 Million Players - Sales

/ 784 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed five million players.

This figure is up from 4.5 million players on October 16, 2024, two million on September 10, 2024.

"5 million Space Marines have joined our ranks to purge Xenos & Chaos!" said Focus Entertainment. "Huge thanks to everyone who's joined the fight. It’s been incredible to see the community grow (and to keep seeing it grow)! Here’s to many more battles ahead."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9. It was also available in early access four days earlier starting September 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles