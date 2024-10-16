Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 4.5 Million Players - Sales

/ 489 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed 4.5 million players.

This figure is up from two million on September 10, 2024.

"4.5 million players on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2... Thank you," said Focus Entertainment. "We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago! Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9. It was also available in early access four days earlier starting September 5.

4.5 million players on #SpaceMarine 2... Thank you 🥹



We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago!



Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/RALEYprWzC — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) October 16, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles