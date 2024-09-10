By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 2 Million Players

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 2 Million Players - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 195 Views

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed two million players.

"TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in Space Marine 2," said Focus Entertainment. "We're so grateful!!"

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9. It was also available in early access four days earlier starting September 5.

4 Comments
The Fury (24 minutes ago)

2 million players seems an odd boast here as you have to buy it this to be a player. No PS+, GP freebies, so surely, 2million sales in less than a week? That's great. Say that.

HopeMillsHorror The Fury (6 minutes ago)

Ehhh if it were all sales... They would have said sales
A single game can be played with multiple profiles on consoles

Either way, its obviously moving some serious numbers quickly.

G2ThaUNiT (34 minutes ago)

This game has been the closest we'll get to a modern Xbox 360 era shooter. It's been such a fantastic experience! Embracer execs punching air right now lol

HopeMillsHorror G2ThaUNiT (5 minutes ago)

Truely
Reminded me of how I first felt playing Gears 1 back in 2006

