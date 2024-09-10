Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 2 Million Players - Sales

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed two million players.

"TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in Space Marine 2," said Focus Entertainment. "We're so grateful!!"

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9. It was also available in early access four days earlier starting September 5.

TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in #SpaceMarine2. ⚔️



We're so grateful!!💙 pic.twitter.com/ptHVxRKhWQ — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) September 10, 2024

