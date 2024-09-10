Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tops 2 Million Players - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 195 Views
Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed two million players.
"TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in Space Marine 2," said Focus Entertainment. "We're so grateful!!"
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 9. It was also available in early access four days earlier starting September 5.
TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in #SpaceMarine2. ⚔️— Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) September 10, 2024
We're so grateful!!💙 pic.twitter.com/ptHVxRKhWQ
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 million players seems an odd boast here as you have to buy it this to be a player. No PS+, GP freebies, so surely, 2million sales in less than a week? That's great. Say that.
Ehhh if it were all sales... They would have said sales
A single game can be played with multiple profiles on consoles
Either way, its obviously moving some serious numbers quickly.
This game has been the closest we'll get to a modern Xbox 360 era shooter. It's been such a fantastic experience! Embracer execs punching air right now lol