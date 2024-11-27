Fallout 76 Tops 21 Million Players - Sales

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced the online multiplayer action RPG, Fallout 76, has surpassed 21 million players.

This figure is up from 20 million players in May 2024, 17 million in December 2023, 15 million in June 2023, 13.5 million in December 2022, 13 million in October 2022, 12 million in April 2022, and 11 million in November 2021.

"Since launch we’ve welcomed over 21 million Vault-dwellers to Appalachia!" said Bethesda in an article posted on Bethesda website asking fans to nominate the game for the Labor of Love category in the Steam Awards 2024.

"At Bethesda Game Studios, we are passionate about bringing you the best experience. We read all the feedback that you send us from Reddit to Discord. In addition, we invite you to try out new content regularly ahead of updates in the Player Test Server so you can provide actionable feedback.

"We continue to make tweaks to game systems, through updates such as player loadouts--introduced in the Locked & Loaded update--introducing a level 20 start for new players, and the introduction of the Legendary Crafting system in Milepost Zero.

"On December 3, we’re bringing you Gleaming Depths, which will introduce a new raid, C.A.M.P. pets, Four-Star Legendaries, and Player Titles and other improvements. We could not be more excited for you to get your hands on it."

Fallout 76 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018.

