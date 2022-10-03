Fallout 76 Tops 13 Million Players as Series Turns 25 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Fallout with multiple events and free content. on the 25th anniversary website it is revealed Fallout 76 has surpassed 13 million players.

This figure is up from 12 million players in June and would mean in the last four months the game has seen one million new players.

"In October of 1997, players first encountered Fallout’s post-nuclear world and its memorable characters, irradiated monstrosities, impactful conversations and stark reminders that war…war never changes," reads the announcement post on the 25 anniversary of Fallout.

"25 years later, the Fallout series is a best-selling franchise that not only helped define PC role-playing games and spawned entries across multiple console generations, but also has made its way to tabletop games and even an upcoming television series. Join us as we ring in a milestone year for Fallout throughout the entire month of October!"

