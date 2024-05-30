Fallout 76 Tops 20 Million Players - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced the online multiplayer action RPG, Fallout 76, has surpassed 20 million players.

"Our future began 6 years ago, and now thanks to our amazing Fallout 76 community Appalachia is 20 million players strong," said Bethesda Game Studios. "Thank you for joining us on this journey... there's even more to come."

The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in popularity and sales since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The franchise recently had nearly five million players in a single day, including over one million players on Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018.

