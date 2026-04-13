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Pokémon Pokopia Tops the French Charts

Pokémon Pokopia Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 365 Views

Pokémon Pokopia has taken first place on the French charts for week 14, 2026, according to SELL

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in second place, while Mario Kart World fell from first to third place. Resident Evil Requiem is up one spot to fourth place, while Crimson Desert fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:
Nintendo Switch 2
  1. Pokémon Pokopia
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation 5

  1. Resident Evil Requiem
  2. Crimson Desert
  3. EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Crimson Desert
  2. EA Sports FC 26
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
Nintendo Switch
  1. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 26
  2. The Last of Us Remastered
  3. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Xbox One

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Crimson Desert

Previous week - Week 13, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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