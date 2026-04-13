UK Video Game Market Hit £8.7 Billion in 2025 - Sales

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The UK video game market reached £8.7 billion in 2025, according to a report from UKIE (via GamesIndustry).

Hardware sales increased three percent to £2.17 billion. The growth can be attributed to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

Software sales grew seven percent to £6.03 billion. This includes a 9.2 percent growth in digital game console sales £2.49 billion.

Mobile gaming grew 7.9% to £2 billion. Despite lower downloads there was growth in monetization for all business models and app stores.

Sales of video game related film, TV, and soundtracks jumped 70 percent to £159 million, while toys and merchandising increased 43 percent to £333 million.

The highest grossing film in the UK was A Minecraft Movie with £56.8 million. The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie also performed well as film based on video game IPs generated £77.9 million.

The report also states London is the third largest hub worldwide for video game developers after Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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