Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II Ports Out Now on PS5 and PS4 - News

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Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Iron Galaxy announced Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II are now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The two games will be available for $19.99 each until August 6, which is when the price will increase to $39.99 each.

Call of Duty: Black Ops released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, DS, and PC in November 2010. Call of Duty: Black Ops II released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC in November 2012.

The Xbox 360 and PC version are available to play on modern hardware via backwards compatibility or on Steam. However, the PlayStation 3 versions are not compatible on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Read details on the game below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Experience the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, first released in 2010, now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for the first time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops will take you behind enemy lines as a member of an elite special forces unit engaging in covert warfare, classified operations and explosive conflicts across the globe. With access to exclusive weaponry and equipment, your actions will tip the balance during the most dangerous time period mankind has ever known.

Call of Duty: Black Ops features a cinematic single-player campaign, signature Mulitplayer and hordes of the undead in Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Experience the original Call of Duty: Black Ops II, first released in 2012, now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for the first time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II propels players into a near future, 21st Century Cold War, where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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