European Union Cannot Stop PlayStation and Others From Ending Physical Media - News

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European Union Commissioner for Consumer Protection Michael McGrath speaking to reporters in Strasbourg's European Parliament (via Irish Mirror) said there is nothing they can do to stop PlayStation and others from killing physical media.

"It does come down to commercial and contractual freedoms, and companies are free to offer games and services in the manner that they see fit, provided that consumer rights are fully protected in line with national and EU law," said McGrath.

"At this time, we did have to consider a European citizens initiative on this question of whether games should continue to be available after a new edition of the game has been brought forward."

PlayStation announced earlier this month it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028. All new games from this date released on PlayStation consoles on the PlayStation Store and at retailers will be in digital formats only.

There were reports PlayStation did not warn publishers, business partners, or even branches in other markets ahead of the announcement.

PlayStation's India operations were not told about this change and at the time of the announcement were negotiating deals with local distributors and retailers to invest in and set up exclusive PlayStation brick-and-mortar stores with a goal of having around 100 of these in India by 2028.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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