Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Debuts in 1st on UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 11, 2026.

There were two other new releases in the top 40 with Mouse P.I. for Hire debuting in seventh place and Echoes of Aincrad debuting in 21st place.

007 First Light remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 26 dropped two spots to third place and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is down one spot to fourth place.

Resident Evil Requiemand Pokémon Pokopia are up two spots to fifth and sixth place, respectively. Mario Kart World is up one spot to eighth place. Star Fox fell five spots to ninth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up six spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - NEW 007 First Light EA Sports FC 26 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia Mouse P.I. for Hire - NEW Mario Kart World Star Fox Grand Theft Auto V

Previous week - Week 27, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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