Resident Evil Requiem is the Best-Selling Game in Germany in 2026 Through June - Sales

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The list of the best-selling games in Germany for the first half of 2026 have been released via game.de.

Resident Evil Requiem is the best-selling game in Germany for 2026 through the month of June. Forza Horizon 6 came in second place, followed by 007 First Light in third place.

Pragmata took fourth place, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight came in fifth place, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was in sixth place.

Pokemon Pokopia cane un seventh place, and WWE 2K26 took eighth place. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is in ninth place and Life is Strange: Reunion is in 10th place.

Gothic 1 Remake just missed the top 10 as it came in 11th place. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined took 12th place, Saros came in 13th place, and Crimson Desert was in 14th place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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