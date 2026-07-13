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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 426 Views

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has retaken first place on the French charts for week 27, 2026, according to SELL

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to second place and Pokemon Pokopia re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Kart World remained in fourth place and Minecraft re-entered the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

  1. Pokémon Pokopia
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Star Fox

PlayStation 5

  1. EA Sports UFC 6
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. EA Sports FC 26

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Forza Horizon 6
  2. Star Wars Outlaws
  3. Doom: The Dark Ages
Nintendo Switch
  1. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 26
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 26
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Xbox One

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Previous week - Week 26, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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