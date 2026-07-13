Switch 2 Sales Drop Following Price Increase - Japan Hardware Estimates for June 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 137,891 units sold for June 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 6.16 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 47,210 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.63 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 36,216 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.96 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 2,897 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.71 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by nearly 98,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 235,870 units in Japan in June 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 51,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 2,000 units. PS4 sold 98,485 units for the month of June 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 1,072 units.

Nintendo Switch 2 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 1,179,056 units (-89.5%). Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 39,709 units (-52.3%), PlayStation 5 sales are down by 9,723 (-17.1%), and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 1,213 units (72.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 497,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 22,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 8,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 400 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 2.06 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.46 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.30 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.01 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for June 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 137,891 (6,164,532) PlayStation 5 - 47,210 (7,629,786) Switch 1 - 36,216 ( 36,957,129 ) Xbox Series X|S - 2,897 (705,244)

Weekly Sales:

Japan June 6, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 23,991 PlayStation 5 - 8,668 Switch 1 - 7,872 Xbox Series X|S - 758

Japan June 13, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 26,825 PlayStation 5 - 8,204 Switch 1 - 4,951 Xbox Series X|S - 576

Japan June 20, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 27,292 PlayStation 5 - 9,475 Switch 1 - 5,489 Xbox Series X|S - 466

Japan June 27, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 25,674 PlayStation 5 - 9,921 Switch 1 - 7,097 Xbox Series X|S - 364

Japan July 4, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 34,109 PlayStation 5 - 10,942 Switch 1 - 10,807 Xbox Series X|S - 733

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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