Terraria Sales Top 58.7 Million Units

posted 55 minutes ago

Developer Re-Logic announced the action-adventure sandbox game, Terraria, has sold over 58.7 million units lifetime. This includes nearly 32 million units sold on PC.

"It has been quite some time since we gave an update on just how massive the Terraria fanbase has grown," said the developer. "This was somewhat by design, as we had our sights set on doing so once we passed a somewhat-obscure game about a plumber and his brother trying to save a princess from this dragon-turtle thing...

"Thanks to the support of Terrarians everywhere, we are very proud to share that Terraria has surpassed 58 million units sold - 58.7m to be more exact, with nearly 32m from PC alone!

"Once again, we are beyond humbled and thankful for your continued support - it is the force that drives us every day to make even more awesome Terraria experiences. I wonder what might happen when we get to sixty million..."

Terraria first released for PC in 2011, for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android in 2013, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015, for the Wii U in 2016, for the Nintendo Switch in June 2019, and for Google Stadia in 2021.

