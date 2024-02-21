Xbox Announces Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves for Rival Consoles - News

Xbox announced last week it would release four Xbox console exclusives on other platforms and today have revealed what the four games are - Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves.

Pentiment will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch tomorrow, February 22.

Hi-Fi Rush will launch for the PS5 on March 19 at midnight UTC (March 18 in the Americas).

Grounded will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the PS5 on April 30.

Limited Run Games will release a limited run physical edition of Pentiment for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as multiple physical editions of Hi-Fi Rush for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

Today we are announcing that four fan-favorite Xbox games will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony platforms this spring. The studios that built these celebrated games have drawn on their multi-platform experience to open the worlds they created to even more players and communities.

Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment, a truly unique, critically acclaimed, and award-winning narrative adventure game with a striking visual style inspired by history itself will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on February 22.

Hi-Fi RUSH, the award-winning and beloved rhythm-based action game where the world syncs to the music from Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks will be coming to PlayStation 5 on March 19 at midnight UTC, with pre-purchase available on PlayStation 5 digital storefronts on February 21.

Grounded – also from Obsidian Entertainment – a co-op survival adventure phenomenon that has welcomed 20 million players into the backyard, will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 16. Cross play will be supported across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sea of Thieves, the shared world adventure game from Rare, will be coming to PlayStation 5 on April 30 – and will be available to wishlist by PlayStation 5 players starting tomorrow, February 22. Having built a passionate community of more than 35 million players from around the world, the support of cross play for Xbox, PlayStation and PC will allow players to experience epic pirate adventures with friends on more platforms.

These titles join franchises like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo – which already reach players and fans on multiple platforms – and we’re excited for more players to experience these worlds and stories on more platforms.

Whether it’s Nintendo Switch and PlayStation players surviving in the backyard together in Grounded, or PlayStation players getting to live a pirate’s life in Sea of Thieves, with cross-play, these multiplayer titles available will bring more people together and continue to grow their communities of players.

Last week on The Official Xbox Podcast, we also discussed how our Xbox consoles will continue to provide a flagship experience for players. This is what it means to be a part of Xbox:

The biggest games in the world will be on Xbox.

Our first party games will come to Game Pass day one.

A robust and innovative multi-year hardware roadmap.

Compatibility with your library is a priority, inclusive of cross-play, cross-save, and robust cloud features.

Xbox will continue to help game creators find the biggest audience possible.

And as we shared at Developer_Direct, earlier this year, players can look forward to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and more on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass this year.

There’s never been a better time to play, and we can’t wait for more players to experience these great games.

