Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II Anime Announced - News

/ 545 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

CD Projekt RED and studio TRIGGER have announced an anime series set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II.

"David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City," said Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II showrunner, story writer, and producer Bartosz Sztybor at Anime Expo 2025. "And to again have the legendary animation studio TRIGGER along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt RED so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before."

View the announcement trailer below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles