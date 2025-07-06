Arkane Founder: 'I Think Game Pass is Unsustainable' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 992 Views
The founder and former president of Arkane Studios Raphaël Colantonio, who left in 2019, took to social media weighing on the huge Microsoft and Xbox layoffs.
"Why is no-one talking about the elephant in the room? Cough cough (Gamepass)," said Colantonio (spotted by VideoGamesChronicle).
He added, "I think Gamepass is an unsustainable model that has been increasingly damaging the industry for a decade, subsidized by MS’s 'infinite money', but at some point reality has to hit. I don’t think GP can co-exist with other models, they’ll either kill everyone else, or give up."
A user stated that Game Pass wasn't designed to be profitable in the short or medium term and Colantonio agrees.
"But it’s a long game that involves throwing a tsunami at the entire ecosystem of the industry," he stated. "Only the gamers like it because the offer is too good to be true, but eventually even gamers will hate it when they realize the effects on the games."
The layoffs at Xbox have seen Perfect Dark, Everwild, and the ZeniMax Online Studios MMORPG cancelled, as well as The Initiative shutdown. Candy Crush developer King is laying off about 200 employees and as many as 100 people at Blizzard working on Warcraft Rumble have been let go. Many other studios at Xbox also saw at least a handful of people let go.
I'm 95% sure the objective is to push other companies out of the business rather than to make money. Luckily there is Steam...
That's pretty much the modern business playbook; grow at any cost, corner the market, worry about sustainability later.
I depends on how many games are in the service, and how expensive they where to get there. It can be suustainable, it just depends, the fewer games in there, the more profits for each title pr the subscriptions.
Gamepass in and of itself doesn’t have to be profitable to be sustainable.
It can be a successful loss-leader in that it can lose money but be a big enough draw to boost sales of the Xbox consoles.
However, its hard to tell if its doing that to the scale required, and probably isn’t. This would have been compounded by Microsoft’s purchase of ABK for such a large amount of money that its necessitated major cuts to increased profitability. But these would be short-term profits and could negatively impact Gamepass if its content dries up in the medium to long-term. Plus many of Microsofts franchises are no longer exclusives (another decision that seem to come from the ABK purchase) which lessens the draw of Gamepass.
These layoffs are due to MS AI ambitions and investment. Layoffs effected varies MS departments and Xbox was one of them. It didn't have anything to do with Game Pass. Xbox is doing well in fact which is why this sucks even more. It was about MS saving money where they could and I'm certainly not a fan.
So they laid off half of turn 10 studio only because of AI ambitions and investments? Nothing to do with their last game flopping horrendously in sales, which wasn't helped by Gamepass?
This is where you have to find another method of measuring success as Gamepass does disrupt traditional sales.
I would assume Microsoft are doing that as its common business sense. If they aren’t, they clearly aren’t as good as business as people give them credit for.
Gamepass has >30M subscribers. If we assume 100$ yearly fee on average, that makes 3B$ each year. If an AAA game costs 500M, that finances 5 (!) AAA games each year and still leaves another 500M$ for smaller projects. If you reduce the AAA releases to 3, than you have 1.5B$ each year for smaller projects. And all that assumes these games sell nothing outside of Gamepass.
So Gamepass is indeed a sustainable model. Even more so, we see Xbox makes 5.7B$ revenue in the last report. As you can see with above estimate, that means Gamepass makes up half of the revenues of the whole department.
Missing the costs of running the service in general and paying off 3rd parties. Plus sustainable does not mean profitable, we know MS has been heavily subsidising it to get it off the ground, can they keep up with demand of consumers for more content and games for the money charged if they start reducing the big budget games offered? People love it for the offerings currently but will they when all that is offered is CoD, 1 Besthesda and one big budget Xbox game a year and a bunch of lower budget titles?
Paying off 3rd-parties cannot be more expensive when developing the game. I calculated with game dev cost, licensing 3rd-parties should be cheaper. And running the service - involves what now? Yes, Gamepass includes a cloud gaming features, but how many people actually use it? Otherwise it is the same as shop infrastructure or more precisely on Xbox it attaches to the shop, adding the 'owned' flag as long as you subscribe. On Windows a shop had to be made for this, so they did. But that is a shop system - like every console manufacturer has. So no, that does not run up cost. Gamepass should be profitable if not something is massively wrong.
Paying off 3rd parties is cheaper but it still costs money, when you are also having to make your own games and paying for the service it all adds up.
And you are right but I never said it wasn't making money, just isn't sustainable, in your suggestion, you are cutting making big budget games to what? Make it a better service? Will consumers go for that? I don't think they will, cutting big budget games will also result in fewer subscribers and therefore less revenue to them make other games.
MS have to keep up with demand of the consumer, which even if profitable, is going to always be hard to do. Plus, and at this point, ending the service would be just be stupid if, as you say, GP is basically making 50% of all Xbox revenue.